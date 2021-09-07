Gladys E. Snyder, 87, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Born July 25, 1934 in Anthony Twp., Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Calvin E. and Eva (Kirkner) Brouse. She was first married to Joseph S. Williams for 33 years, who preceded her in death in 2021, and more recently was married to Harold Snyder with whom she celebrated 33 years of marriage until his death September 29, 2020.