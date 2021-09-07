Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Returning to a Billion-Dollar Franchise in 2023

Back before he was a go-to fixture in Hollywood top-grossing films, Dwayne Johnson had millions of devoted wrestling fans tuning in to see him as The Rock.

He’s referred to as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for the WWE for eight years and won his first WWF Championship in 1998. He’s been long retired from wrestling since he left in 2004 to pursue an acting career. His acting career has been beyond successful, grossing over $10.5 billion worldwide. That includes a highly anticipated solo DC film as Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson Possible Return to WWE

Now, however, there are rumors that Dwayne Johnson may be making a return to the wrestling career. Ringside News is now reporting that Johnson is going to make an appearance in WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

It’s not time for old The Rock fans to get too excited, however. It’s not 100% confirmed yet, but some insiders seem to think it’s a done deal. The event is still far away, so it does make sense that Johnson hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Also, with COVID-19 numbers constantly rising, production delays are very much a thing.

WWE events are rarely booked that far in advance, but for a Hollywood icon with a full schedule, it may be necessary. His opponent is unclear as well. Some of his films would also require him to avoid injury, which is hard to do when you’re in a WWE ring.

It seems like a major focus for Dwayne Johnson is “Black Adam.” It’s fair, seeing as he spent a couple of years working to get the project up and running. He also has “Jungle Cruise 2” coming up. In November he’ll be in “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

On top of that, The Rock also has his own tequila brand, his own energy drink company, and is constantly working out to keep up his physique.

Johnson Talks Workout Fatigue

Even if he doesn’t return to the WWE, Dwayne Johnson has become quite the role model in the fitness world.

In between his hectic filming schedule, The Rock is filming himself in his home gym and posting it for people to see on social media. Despite his crazy positive attitude and insane workout regime, even Johnson has off days.

“Like so many of you guys out there, we are busy, we are on this treadmill of life, there’s no stop button. We’re going and going and going, we’re tired, we have babies, we have bills to pay, we have school to go to, we have jobs to go to, we have relationships, we have a lot of stuff that just makes us tired throughout the day … I try to remember what it was like when I didn’t have much at all; those seven bucks days. I try to remember that, and usually that gets my ass in gear. When I think back to the days of having seven bucks, and what it took to get to the position that I’m in now,” Johnson said in a recent Instagram video.