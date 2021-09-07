Pet adoptions, live music, movies and more events in Baton Rouge this week
Get ready to rock to some blues at Red Stick Social’s Blues Night on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Headlining this week’s Blues Night is the Louisiana group The Chris LeBlanc Band. Taking inspiration from bands and artists like Muddy Waters and The Rolling Stones, The Chris LeBlanc Band can go from blues to classic rock all in one show. The band is known to play popular covers along with some original music.www.225batonrouge.com
