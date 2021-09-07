Elvis Presley Fan Pays Massive Sum for Strangest King Memorabilia Ever

Elvis Presley is remembered for a lot of things. There are the banana peanut butter sandwiches and then all the studded jumpsuits. His iconic swingin’ hips and pursed lips made crowds swoon worldwide. When the King suddenly passed, fans flocked to keep his memory and legacy alive.

Over the years, there have been countless auctions for various Elvis Presley estate memorabilia. A lot of the items we’ve seen are pretty standard. Auctions including autographed photos, authentic clothing, cars. etc don’t really draw in much controversy. Now, what if we told you there was an entire market for some of the more personal Elvis memorabilia?

Last week, we reported on a strange auction that took the internet by storm selling the largest collection of Elvis Presley’s hair to date. Well, the auction is over and a man is out nearly 100k for the prized possession.

Who Took Elvis Presley’s Hair?

Kruse GWS Auctions just solidified the end of the bizarre auction claiming the sale of all of its Presley memorabilia shattered world records. Their founder and head auctioneer, Brigitte Kruse, issued the following statement in a press release:

“We are thrilled to have hosted such an exciting auction this weekend where fans and collectors from around the globe bid on extraordinary memorabilia from the life and career of Elvis Presley. The outstanding sale of his iconic 1972 Madison Square Garden eyelet jumpsuit and cape represents not only a world record price but is a true testament to the legendary reverence and love people still feel for him.”

The jar of hair’s winner remains anonymous after forking over a whopping $72,500. That is obviously quite the chunk of change for quite the chunk of hair. Still, it’s somewhat of a bargain considering the last owner forked over $115k back in 2002. Kruse went into the details behind the novelty:

“This collection of hair was saved from haircuts given to Elvis Presley by his personal barber, Homer Gilleland… and represents the largest and most well-documented collection of Elvis’ hair in the world. This isn’t a lock of hair that you typically find, but a massive, baseball-sized specimen which has not been offered for sale in nearly 20 years.”

Huffpost shared the photos, which you can view here.

Graceland’s Virtual Elvis Week

Graceland is the name of the Presley mansion acquired by Elvis during the height of his career. After his passing, it was then handed down to the family. Last month, they hosted a Virtual Elvis Week. If you missed it, you might have missed some interesting facts about the King’s hair. An archivist for Graceland by the name of Angie Marchese revealed why Elvis did not rock his natural hair:

“Elvis was born blonde-haired, blue-eyed. He dyed his hair black as he thought it brought out his facial features better on film.

In addition to showing off rare photos of the King with his blonde hair, Graceland took viewers on a property tour of the mansion.

You can soak up all the luxury here.