BALTIMORE, Md. – The Delaware women's soccer team picked up its first road win of the season with a 2-0 victory over UMBC tonight. "I'm proud of the girls for the way they responded in the 2nd half tonight," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "We've talked a lot about the importance of putting together a complete game and tonight I thought we got better as the game wore on. Winning is tough so I'm proud of them and I hope they enjoy this one. I know we'll be hungry for more on Sunday!"

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO