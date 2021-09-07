CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A multi-vehicle accident on 13500 Highway 41 led to injuries (Atascadero, CA)

On Sunday morning, multiple injuries were reported after a three-vehicle accident on 13500 Highway 41.

The multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 10:18 a.m. in the 13500 block of Highway 41. According to bystanders, a Silver Subaru driver deliberately went into the opposite lane to cause a head-on collision.

A multi-vehicle accident on 13500 Highway 41 led to injuries

September 7, 2021

