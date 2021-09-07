CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
95% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Hogan

By Ida Domingo
WJLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 95% of Maryland residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “As one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we continue to achieve significant milestones and outpace the national rates across the board, and we are much better prepared to withstand the Delta variant surge,” said Hogan. “Getting first shots in arms—especially among our most vulnerable populations—continues to be our primary mission. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers, and mobile clinics across the state.”

