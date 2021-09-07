ADVA Leads AI-Based Project to Build Resilient and Secure Private Networks
MUNICH, Sept. 7. 2021 — ADVA today announced that it is leading the AI-NET-PROTECT project, driving automated resilience and security in private networks and critical infrastructure. The project will address urgent challenges, including the threat of quantum computing to break the encryption that businesses and governments currently rely on to ensure data confidentiality and availability. AI-NET-PROTECT is a consortium of European industry and research partners working together to develop open and scalable network architectures with AI-based management and network protection. The initiative will develop technology that leverages real-time telemetry and intelligent control, helping to increase automation, simplify operations and safeguard sensitive information.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0