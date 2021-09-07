CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Milan Fashion Week Returns in Full Swing With IRL Events

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNUCX_0bosnCwR00
Milan Fashion Week will run Sept. 21 to 27. Courtesy of Camera della Moda

MILAN — “Energy” was a recurrent word during the press conference Italy’s Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa hosted on Tuesday to officially present the Milan Fashion Week schedule.

Capasa particularly expressed his satisfaction over the return of physical events, which will account for 125 of the 173 appointments scheduled for show week, which will run from Sept. 21 to 27.

“We’re inverting the trend compared to the last couple of [mainly digital] editions, which is something that gives us a powerful injection of energy in this moment,” said Capasa.

The schedule features 42 IRL shows out of 65 in total. For instance, Roberto Cavalli, under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi; Moncler, and Boss, the sister collection of Hugo Boss, are returning to the calendar and set to host physical events. For the first time, brands such as MM6 Maison Margiela, HUI and Vitelli will stage runway shows in Milan.

Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marni, Max Mara, Jil Sander, Alberta Ferretti, Etro and MSGM are among the established names slated to present their collections in-person, while Emilio Pucci, Dsquared2, Antonio Marras, GCDS and Philipp Plein are some of the brands sticking to the digital format this season.

As reported, Gucci will head to Los Angeles to present its next collection on Nov. 2, coinciding with the LACMA Art+Film Gala taking place on Nov. 6, for which the fashion house is the founding and presenting sponsor. Yet the brand will host a special event dubbed “Vault” during Milan Fashion Week, the details of which are still under wraps.

Moschino and Bottega Veneta are missing from the Italian schedule as the former will showcase its women’s spring 2022 collection as part of New York Fashion Week, while the latter, after decamping to London and Berlin, will stage a show in Detroit on Oct. 21.

In addition to Gucci, other events on the Milanese calendar will include the “The Way We Are” exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Emporio Armani brand and to be staged at the Armani Silos venue, as well as cocktail parties celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pomellato’s “Nudo” collection, the 50-year career of Chiara Boni and the 60th anniversary of the Marcolin eyewear company.

As for the annual “Green Carpets Fashion Awards,” this year Camera della Moda will forgo the event that traditionally wrapped the city’s fashion week in September. Having ended the collaboration with Livia Firth and the Eco-Age agency, the Italian fashion chamber will reprise the event next year under the new name, “CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.” More details will be unveiled on Sept. 22, when the organization will host an event, but Capasa said that the concept will remain the same and continue to acknowledge the work of those who stand out for their application of sustainability principles in fashion.

Shows at Milan Fashion Week will officially kick off on Sept. 22 with the We Are Made in Italy (Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion Collective) digital presentation, offering five new talents who are people of color the chance to display their collections in a video filmed by Antonio Dikele DiStefano, the writer and filmmaker behind the Netflix series “Zero.”

The Milan schedule will also mark the debut on the official calendar of labels including Colville,

, Defaince by Nicola Bacchilega, Roberto Di Stefano, Iuri, Traffico, Radica Studio and Airin Tribal, among others.

All physical events will be accessible upon the showing of the “Green Pass” as per the Italian government’s decision. The pass enables citizens to enter schools, bars, restaurants, cinemas and other indoor venues by certifying they have been vaccinated, read negative to a test or recovered from COVID-19 in the previous six months.

Capasa himself strongly appealed to everyone to get vaccinated as “this is the only weapon we have against the virus” and underscored the beneficial effects the vaccination campaign had on the economy since the Italian fashion industry’s sales significantly rebounded in the first half of 2021, registering a 24 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Projections for sales generated by the fashion industry and categories such as jewelry, beauty and eyewear combined show 20.9 percent growth to 83.1 billion euros in 2021 compared to the 68.8 billion euros in 2020. In 2019, sales generated by those industries were 90.2 billion euros, so the positive projection elaborated by Camera della Moda would still not mark a return to pre-COVID-19 level.

“If the Christmas holiday season and relative sales will go well and this projection is confirmed, we would recover 15 billion euros out of the over 22.5 billion euros we lost last year. We wouldn’t make up for all the losses but we aim to recover the rest in 2022, if not even grow next year. I think there’s great attention on Italian fashion right now, and data on our export performance confirm this,” said Capasa.

Exports are expected to increase 24.5 percent to almost 70 billion euros by the end of 2021 compared to the previous year.

In the first five months of the year, exports of Italian fashion goods grew 27.6 percent. Top destinations included Switzerland, France, Germany as well as the U.S. and China, where exports were up 31.9 percent and 93.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

As for Milan Fashion Week’s attendance, Capasa said that European and American buyers and members of the press are expected, while fashion operators from China won’t be present due to travel limitations.

The international appeal of the event will be boosted by many initiatives Camera della Moda has included in the schedule.

These comprise the sixth edition of “Budapest Select,” spotlighting four Hungarian brands, and the first effort of the “Fashion Bridges” project it launched with South African institutions and South African Fashion Week earlier this year. Four former students of Polimoda were paired with young designers of the SAFW to develop capsule collections that will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week, before traveling to Johannesburg Fashion Week at the end of October.

To further support young talents, the seventh edition of Milano Moda Graduate will showcase nine talents hailing from different Italian fashion schools, while emerging brands Amotea, Des Phemmes, Federico Cina, Froy and Traffico will be promoted at Rinascente as part of the “Milano Fashionable Project” initiative developed by the retailer with Camera della Moda.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
TENNIS
townandcountrymag.com

Why Lorde Was the Best Dressed Woman at the 2021 Met Gala

Https://www.townandcountrymag....The best dressers at the Costume Institute’s annual gala not only get the assignment but exceed it. Think Madonna punkified in 2013 and Rihanna in her immediately meme-able Guo Pei gown in 2015. A Marc Jacobs quote that appears in this year’s exhibit get its exactly right: “If you’re going to get dressed up, get dressed up.” The risk for celebrities, or, more to the point, their stylists, is that sometimes these ambitious gestures can come across as, well, costume-y. Or worse, boring. There was plenty of both on Monday night's red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Roberto Cavalli
KTVZ

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Allyssia Alleyne, CNN and Oscar Holland, CNN and Nick Remsen, CNN. Pop culture’s most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry’s party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Fashion Week Returns With In-Person Runway Shows

Will the front rows at New York Fashion Week be as star-filled as in seasons past? That’s just one of the questions as 90-plus designers present their spring 2022 collections Sept. 8 through Sept. 12 at venues throughout the city. New York’s first widespread commitment to live fashion shows since the pandemic began, the week indeed boasts a packed schedule. Among the highlights: Sept. 9: Roger Vivier will host a cocktail party at its Madison Avenue flagship to celebrate the Gossip Girl revival, a production that once again is putting the spotlight on fashion-focused teens at an elite New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Milan Fashion Week Seen as Launchpad for Young Designers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — As much as the direct-to-consumer business model is mining the appeal, especially business-wise, of international fashion shows, there is still a slew of young designers who are sticking to the format in hopes that showcasing their collections within the frame of established fashion weeks can boost their appeal and global resonance. In the past few seasons — and despite the pandemic — Milan Fashion Week has quietly but increasingly become a launchpad for several emerging names, under the lead of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which has spearheaded a series of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
talesbuzz.com

In-person Fashion Week parties return with a slew of chic soirées

After COVID forced designers to put on pared-down, socially distanced shows or virtual events in 2020, New York Fashion Week will kick off Wednesday with models strutting the runways in real life and a number of in-person, vaccine-required bashes. Italian luxury brand Bulgari will celebrate its new B.zero1 collection with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Italian Fashion#Sustainable Fashion#Milan#Irl#Msgm#Gcds#Milanese#Emporio Armani#Armani Silos#Pomellato#Nudo#Airin Tribal
fashionista.com

Every New York Fashion Week Event That's Open to the Public

Well, folks, it's that time of year again: A mass of models, stylists, influencers, creatives, editors and other general multi-hyphenates are getting ready to run around the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week. And while they're busy meticulously planning their front-row outfits, we thought we'd treat you to a list of fashion- and beauty-focused events that are open to the public, whether that's in New York City or online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
designboom.com

fashion brands steal the show at milan design week 2021

ARE FASHION BRANDS TAKING OVER MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2021?. this year’s milan design week was one like no other. following the cancellation of 2020’s edition, and the postponement of the 2021 event, we instead gathered in the city after the summer — from september 5-10 — while the sun was still hot enough to complain about. salone del mobile was ‘supersalone’ and alongside the usual foray of designers, there were also a number of fashion brands that stole the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newsitem.com

Michael Kors returns to NY Fashion Week with urban romance

NEW YORK (AP) — Love and romance were the dreamy threads that bound together Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2022 collection, presented in Central Park in a show that emphasized the forced intimacy of the pandemic and the optimism of love in New York City. Kendall Jenner opened Friday's show in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
fashionweekdaily.com

Our Secret To A Joie-full Fashion Week? Joy Bites Chocolate!

And just like that, it’s NYFW! While we all know the deal—running a mile a minute from show to show trying to keep hanger pangs at bay—it’s been a while since we’ve truly experienced the madness that comes with attending in-person shows. This season, to ensure we don’t get caught off guard, we’re stashing some Joy Bites chocolate in our on-trend purses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WBAL Radio

Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam

NEW YORK (AP) — The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of hopeful, glitzy glam. His 120 guests — mandatory masks on — were seated on long, soft white couches...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thetrendspotter.net

Top 10 Fashion Trends From Autumn/Winter 2021 Fashion Weeks

Fashion is back in a big way. After several months inside, the world of haute couture and ready-to-wear is ready to put bright colors, patterns, and exaggerated pieces into action. An accumulation of nostalgia, expression of vibrancy, body positivity, and a touch of glitter, this season is embracing the maximalist aesthetic. Essentially, more is more this fall. As we were all itching to go out and showcase our clothes last year, 2021 is about embracing the fun side of fashion and having a genuinely great time. Shake off the days of sweatpants and activewear and slip on a sparkling suit or cut-out dress. Whether you love the Y2K style, go wild for mini dresses or dabble in over-the-top silhouettes, here are the top fashion trends for AW21 that are so hot right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

New York, London, Milan and Paris: What to expect from fashion month

If you’re feeling a bit miserable at the end of summer, don’t fret too much because September is full of fashion flair.Fashion month kicks off in New York (NYFW) on 8 September, with sartorial extravaganzas following in London (LFW), Milan (MFW) and Paris (PFW).As the world tentatively opens up and the industry gets its groove back, these events are looking increasingly like they did pre-pandemic.Don’t want to miss a fashionable moment as designers show their spring/summer collections? Here are some highlights to watch out for in the month ahead…New YorkWhen’s it happening? 8-12 September.What can we expect? The schedule certainly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thetrendspotter.net

Top International Fashion News of the Week | 12.09.21

New York Fashion Week is back in a big way, and Nensi Dojaka wins the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. Find these stories and more as we uncover the top international fashion news stories of the week. NYFW is Back for SS22. New York Fashion Week is back for Spring/Summer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Saint Laurent Dress

Click here to read the full article. Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala for the first time. The music sensation, with the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello by her side, stepped onto the carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in custom Saint Laurent. This marks the singer’s debut at the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Rosé also makes history as the first female K-pop star to attend the Met Gala.More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style EvolutionMet Costume Institute Exhibits 'In America: A...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

NYFW Trends: Bubble Hems, Flutter Sleeves and Neon for Night

A week chock-full of in-person presentations, runway shows, activations and after parties signaled the return of the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) the industry has come to know over the years. Dance-filled displays, live music and celebrity-packed front rows energized the shows compared to the past two seasons’ digital and hybrid formats. The same can be said of the collections. While Fall/Winter 21-22 themes like crochet, relaxed suiting and cutouts prevailed, it’s no secret that fashion designers are pining for occasion wear to reignite the consumer consciousness. This was evident in the new shapes, hemlines and bold uses of color throughout Spring/Summer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy