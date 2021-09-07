CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Graves and Scalise Tell Corps to Immediately Implement Emergency Operations to Protect Key Communities in South Louisiana

By Special to
L'Observateur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, LA – U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves and Steve Scalise have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately carry out emergency operations in at-risk areas based on the authority provided by federal law. Specifically, Graves and Scalise are asking the Corps to quickly assess conditions and engage the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana, in cooperation with the appropriate levee districts, to determine how to best make emergency repairs and prevention investments to prevent further flooding, damages and loss of life.

lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real News Network

Louisiana inmates ‘left in harm’s way’ when Hurricane Ida hit

This story originally appeared on The Lens on September 7, 2021, and is shared with permission. Over a dozen civil rights groups are raising questions about why some local jails in Hurricane Ida’s path were not evacuated prior to the Category 4 storm, which devastated much of southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.
KSLA

Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Monday, Sept. 13. as Louisiana’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas and much of the southeastern part of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict heavy rainfall from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Golden Meadow, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Larose, LA
City
Lafitte, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Kraemer, LA
houmatimes.com

Graves: U.S. Department of Commerce Needs to Declare a Fisheries Disaster Immediately

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) is calling for the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to immediately declare a “Fishery Disaster Determination” due to both the biological resources and fishery infrastructure sustaining major damage related to Hurricane Ida. DOC is able to declare the disaster provided by the provisions within...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why didn't Louisiana implement contraflow for Hurricane Ida?

Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson said he and State Police Col. Lamar Davis discussed implementing contraflow traffic from New Orleans and coastal southeastern Louisiana Friday as Hurricane Ida quickly strengthened, but determined there wasn't time to execute it. Wilson said contraflow, which was last implemented in Louisiana in 2008 for...
wbrz.com

Interview: Congressman Garret Graves encourages community efforts after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - While residents of Louisiana were adjusting to a COVID resurgence, Hurricane Ida delivered yet another direct hit to day-to-day living in the Gulf Coast state. From shuttered businesses that await power restoration to lengthy school closures, the region is operating under strained conditions as nearly 44% of the state's utility customers wait for energy companies to restore electricity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Graves tells President Biden we need immediate short-term fixes

RESERVE, LA –U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) met with President Biden, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell, St. James Parish President Pete Dufrene and other officials. Click to watch Graves’ remarks here after the meeting. Below are...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Garret Graves
KSLA

Natchitoches community collecting emergency relief supplies for southeast Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Relief efforts in southeast Louisiana will continue indefinitely for the days and weeks to come after Hurricane Ida left a trail of destruction. Though not impacted by the storm, organizations across north Louisiana are rallying together to collect essential supplies to assist with recovery operations. Rhodes Realty and Properties, BOM Bank, as well as the City of Natchitoches are teaming up to organize a supply drive across the Natchitoches community.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Southern Axe and South Louisiana’s Veteran Outreach Step Up to Serve the Community

Ask anyone and they will tell you there’s nowhere like Louisiana. During a time of crisis, people come together to hold together the pieces. Southern Axe and South Louisiana’s Veteran Outreach have set up a distribution site at Southern Axe located at 500 Corporate Drive where they fed an estimated 700 people Friday, September 3.
L'Observateur

Graves Announces Seven Parishes Now Eligible For Seven Federal Funding Pots

LOUISIANA – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced today seven parishes have been added to the Major Disaster Declaration which opens the eligibility to receive federal funding to assist with Hurricane Idea recovery efforts. Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Scalise Tell Corps#The Flood Control#The Corps Of Engineers#Hurricane Ida
batonrougenews.net

Biden declares state of emergency in Louisiana

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the southeastern state of Louisiana in connection with tropical storm Nicholas raging across the region, the White House said. "Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana health officer orders immediate closure of seven nursing homes

Pending further regulatory action, Louisiana Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing homes that evacuated to Independence on Aug. 27 ahead of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Department of Health have been investigating the deaths of nursing home...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
houmatimes.com

Graves Tells Story of How Cajun ingenuity saved the Lafourche Community

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves visited Golden Meadow ten days after Hurricane Ida. “You’ve heard a lot of awful stories about the devastation caused by that incredible storm,” he said. “You’re well aware of the electricity that has been out all over the state. You’re well aware of the cell phones being down, internet being cut, water systems down, wastewater being out of service, and many, many other really difficult challenges. I want to tell you a good story.”
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Kennedy meets with hurricane victims, delivers supplies in LaPlace, Houma, Thibodaux

“The role of government isn’t to run our lives—it’s to protect people and property, and that’s what we need help doing right now in Louisiana. The men and women I talked with here are tough, but I’ve never seen the kind of damage Hurricane Ida caused. I’ll keep hounding Washington to make sure communities like Houma, Thibodaux and LaPlace get the aid they need to get Louisianians back on their feet.”
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

After the Storm: AG Jeff Landry Offers Consumer Tips to Victims of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, LA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Attorney General Jeff Landry is alerting consumers about home repair scams and other disaster fraud. “Unfortunately, natural disasters can attract opportunists and scammers hoping to prey on people who are down on their luck,” said Attorney General Landry. “So my office and I are working to help protect Hurricane Ida victims from contractor fraud, fake officials, and other criminal activity.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges clean-up in response to Hurricane Ida and 2021-2022 Fish and Hunting Regulations and Seasons

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service), Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex (Refuges) is responding to damage and access challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Efforts are underway to open access to all public use locations across the nine Refuges in the complex. On Monday, August 30, 2021, a Task Force of Service personnel arrived with additional resources; trucks, chainsaws, heavy equipment and provisions to stabilize facilities and remove hazards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy