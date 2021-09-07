Graves and Scalise Tell Corps to Immediately Implement Emergency Operations to Protect Key Communities in South Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, LA – U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves and Steve Scalise have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately carry out emergency operations in at-risk areas based on the authority provided by federal law. Specifically, Graves and Scalise are asking the Corps to quickly assess conditions and engage the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana, in cooperation with the appropriate levee districts, to determine how to best make emergency repairs and prevention investments to prevent further flooding, damages and loss of life.lobservateur.com
