Graves and Scalise Tell Corps to Immediately Implement Emergency Operations to Protect Key Communities in South Louisiana

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves visited Golden Meadow ten days after Hurricane Ida. “You’ve heard a lot of awful stories about the devastation caused by that incredible storm,” he said. “You’re well aware of the electricity that has been out all over the state. You’re well aware of the cell phones being down, internet being cut, water systems down, wastewater being out of service, and many, many other really difficult challenges. I want to tell you a good story.”

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO