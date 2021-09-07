CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Jill Biden heads back to the classroom for first time as first lady

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HNCU_0bosmYDo00
Jill Biden In this July 2, 2021, file photo first lady Jill Biden speaks at the National Education Association's annual meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo, File)

Jill Biden returns Tuesday to the classroom for the first time as first lady after the coronavirus pandemic prompted her and thousands of other teachers nationwide to shift to virtual learning, according to multiple reports.

Biden, who likes for her students to call her “Dr. B,” will teach English on Tuesdays and Thursdays to students at Northern Virginia Community College for the next 13 weeks, according to NPR and The Washington Post. She has been a professor at the university since 2009, when her husband was elected as vice president of the United States.

Biden’s job has made her the first serving first lady to hold a full-time job while in the White House. She was also the first second lady to work full-time while her husband served as vice president, according to the Post.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NPR that Biden’s decision to continue teaching “shatters the norms of what first ladies do.”

In January, Biden asked school administrators to allow her to return to campus to conduct her virtual classes, CBS News reported. However, administrators denied the request, saying that they were limiting faculty on campus due to the pandemic, according to the news station. Biden told Good Housekeeping magazine last month that she missed the “energy of a full class” and “being able to read people’s body language when they aren’t connecting with the material I’m teaching,” among other things.

“There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom,” she said.

Last month, the Virginia Community College System began mandating face coverings for all people indoors and on campus, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The first lady is fully vaccinated, according to NPR.

During the 2021 annual meeting of the National Education Association, President Joe Biden said watching his wife prepare to teach online last semester “gave me an appreciation firsthand that I thought I had, but I wouldn’t have had, had I not seen it.”

“She was working four or five hours a day, getting ready to teach, putting her lesson plans together in … a different way,” he said.

Jill Biden began teaching English at St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1976, one year after meeting then-Senator Joe Biden. She later taught at a psychiatric hospital and at Delaware Technical Community College. While working, she earned two master’s degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Delaware.

The first lady has often described her profession as a calling.

“It is more than a job,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“Many believe teachers leave school at three o’clock and have summers off. The truth is, teaching in front of our classroom is just one part of the job. We spend hours at home grading papers or creating lesson plans. On top of all of that, we always carry our students with us. Whatever I’m doing, there’s always a part of me that’s thinking about my students, wondering how they are doing, or asking myself what more I can do to help them if they’re struggling.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Linda Robinson
7d ago

give.me.a.break.she.needs.to.stand.by.her.husband.at.his.sickness.what.ever.that.may.be.take.your.vows.as.god..wrote.in.the.bible.

Reply
4
Related
Urban Milwaukee

First Lady Jill Biden visits Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School

MILWAUKEE (September 13, 2021) — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is proud to announce that it will host First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The First Lady will be visiting Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School, located at 5131 N. Green Bay Avenue. During Dr. Biden’s visit, she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry to team up with First Lady Jill Biden for very special event

The Duke of Sussex is teaming up with First Lady Dr Jill Biden to host a special virtual event on Monday, it has been announced. Alongside the First Lady, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Prince Harry will honour Warrior Games athletes, their families and caregivers.
U.K.
POLITICO

Biden stresses unity, democratic values in Shanksville

President Joe Biden spoke on restoring national unity and preserving democracy during his visit to the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, volunteer fire station Saturday, referencing his Republican presidential predecessors on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks. Biden praised former President George W. Bush’s speech at the Flight 93 Memorial in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wtmj.com

First Lady Jill Biden to appear in Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will make a return to Wisconsin Wednesday, Sept. 15. According to the White House, she will also make a stop in Des Moines, Iowa that same day. No other details have been released on where exactly the First Lady will appear. More information are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KEYT

Jill Biden goes back to school

Of all the educators returning to classrooms in person this fall, only one will be ferried there by a motorcade of Secret Service vehicles that depart from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. First lady Jill Biden on Tuesday starts her 13-week teaching session at the Alexandria, Virginia, campus of Northern Virginia Community...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Randi Weingarten
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

First lady Jill Biden visits Camp Lejeune, meets with military families

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — First lady Jill Biden made a visit to Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday. Her visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune comes as the area and the rest of the country are mourning the loss of the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan. She took part in a listening session with several military and veteran family members. It’s said to be part of a White House initiative called Joining Forces.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden vows to support Louisiana, Mississippi with hurricane aid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden vowed Monday to continue providing federal support in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall south of New Orleans and has left more than a million homes and businesses without power. “We’re providing any help that you’re going to need,” Biden said at the White House. “We’re going to stand with you and the people of the gulf as long as it takes you ...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Doctor Of Education#Npr#The Washington Post#Cbs News#Good Housekeeping#West Chester University#Villanova University#Cox Media Group
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Melania Trump ‘will be right there’ if Donald Trump runs again

The former first lady is not enamored with national politics — she reportedly fell asleep before Trump’s remarks on election night — but would support a ‘24 bid. As former President Donald Trump criss-crosses the country to push his MAGA brand, his wife Melania Trump has shown little sign that she harbors enthusiasm to dive back into politics. But those close to the family say the former first lady would support her husband should he make another run at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
61K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy