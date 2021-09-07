CannabisNewsBreaks – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Marks Milestone With Receipt Of 2021 Commercial Export Quota Of Psychoactive Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has received its 2021 export quota from the Colombian Technical Quotas Group (“TQG”) of 7,900 kilograms of high-THC cannabis dried flower; the company anticipates using the dried flower for direct sale or to process into derivative products that will be exported.markets.businessinsider.com
