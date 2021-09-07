CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CannabisNewsBreaks – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Marks Milestone With Receipt Of 2021 Commercial Export Quota Of Psychoactive Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government

Cover picture for the articleFlora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has received its 2021 export quota from the Colombian Technical Quotas Group (“TQG”) of 7,900 kilograms of high-THC cannabis dried flower; the company anticipates using the dried flower for direct sale or to process into derivative products that will be exported.

FIGS Announces Secondary Offering Of 8.8 Mln Common Shares

(RTTNews) - FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) on Tuesday announced a secondary offering of about 8.8 million Class A common shares by its largest stockholder, Tulco, LLC, and certain members of FIGS' management team. The offering consists 8,826,703 class A common shares by selling shareholders with a 30-day option for the underwriters...
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FRA:YG3) ('Better Plant'), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announced that on September 10, 2021 it purchased mushroom coffee functional food assets, eCommerce platforms, consumer data and related marketing properties from affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ('NeonMind Biosciences') for C$645,000 plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales above C$1,000,000 for 25 years.
Flora Growth Launches Cannabis Product Validation And Authentication Platform With TruTrace And Applied DNA Sciences

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Thursday it has signed agreements with TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE:TTT) (OTCQB:TTTSF) and Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to launch a complete and differentiated global cannabis product validation and authentication platform for consumers, distributors and government regulators. Flora will use TruTrace’s blockchain-based SaaS software to track...
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Targets Burgeoning Hypertension, Antiviral Therapeutics Markets With Drug Delivery Technology

Lexaria has progressed significantly in evidencing that its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology can sufficiently improve the usable fraction of known antiviral drugs that reach the bloodstream. According to a Newsfile Corp. article, this technology can be applied to rendering treatments for HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases more effective. The...
Axsome Therapeutics Says FDA Accepts AXS-07 NDA For Acute Treatment Of Migraine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. It has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 30, 2022 for the NDA.
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 13) Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) (announced positive results from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in patients...
Chevron To Invest More Than $10 Bln Until 2028 To Grow Lower Carbon Energy Businesses

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) Tuesday said it plans to invest more capital to grow lower carbon energy businesses. The company has set its 2030 growth targets for new energy businesses, and expects to invest more than $10 billion between now and 2028. This is more than triple the company's previous guidance of $3 billion. The latest investment plan include $2 billion to lower the carbon intensity of Chevron's operations.
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On KalVista's Hereditary Angioedema Trial

The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:KALV) Phase 2 trial of KVD824 for oral prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Related Content: KalVista Stock Falls After FDA Institutes Clinical Hold On Hereditary Angioedema Trial With KVD824. "The execution of KOMPLETE, our Phase 2 clinical trial...
Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Sundial vs. Flora Growth: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Investment?

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is looking to pivot its business model by financing other cannabis producers. On the other hand, Flora Growth (FLGC) is expanding its business through distribution partnerships and joint ventures. Which cannabis stock is the better buy right now?.Canadian cannabis stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 significantly in 2021. That’s because these stocks carry significant risks, given that a majority of them are grappling with massive losses with a high cash burn rate.
First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
Amazon plans to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles in the US, paying up to $22.50 an hour

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it was planning to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles across the US, with some recruits getting sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon said in a press release that the roles would pay an average starting wage of more than $18 an hour, and that some roles paid $22.50 an hour. The company's minimum wage in the US is $15 an hour.
Booster Covid jab to be offered to people aged 50 and over

Booster vaccines will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes and frontline health and social care workers, the Government has announced. Experts said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should be used as the booster dose for more than 30 million people, and that it was safe to be given alongside the usual winter flu jab.
Spire Global To Acquire ExactEarth - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) has agreed to acquire exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) for approximately $161.2 million in a cash and stock deal. The consideration is comprised of approximately $103.4 million in cash and $57.8 million in Spire's class A common Stock. On completion, the former shareholders of exactEarth will hold approximately 3.8% of Spire.
Communications Systems Adds 16%; Sets Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - Shares of connectivity infrastructure products and services provider, Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) are up more than 16% Tuesday morning after the company's Board recommended a special dividend of $3.50 per share. The special dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of...
Mission Produce Q3 Earnings Miss Estimate, Cuts FY21 Outlook

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4% year-on-year, to $246.8 million, marginally beating the analyst consensus of $246.37 million. Avocado volume sold increased 2% Y/Y with a 2% hike in average selling price. Gross profit declined 7.5% Y/Y to $40.9 million, and gross profit decreased 210...
