CannabisNewsBreaks – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Marks Milestone With Receipt Of 2021 Commercial Export Quota Of Psychoactive Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it was planning to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles across the US, with some recruits getting sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon said in a press release that the roles would pay an average starting wage of more than $18 an hour, and that some roles paid $22.50 an hour. The company's minimum wage in the US is $15 an hour.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO