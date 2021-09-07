Chautauqua County Commission Confirms Maximum Quarantine Time
The Chautauqua County Commission has confirmed that the maximum quarantine time in the county will be 14 days. Resolution 20-21-07 was passed by the two attending members of the commission Tuesday, and limits the maximum amount of time a person can be quarantined as a close contact to 14 days. Recent KDHE guidelines have suggested that those who are identified as close contacts should be quarantined as long as 28 days.kggfradio.com
