ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions open the season and their new regime with the challenging task of preparing for the San Francisco 49ers and two very different quarterbacks. San Francisco’s offense is difficult enough to deal with, thanks to coach Kyle Shanahan and all that “eye candy,” with the team taking quarterback Trey Lance at Pick 3 in April’s draft. Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy and back in the picture too, leaving the Lions and the rest of the NFL curious about the team’s rotation under center.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO