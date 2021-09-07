Bruce Dickinson’s ‘Final Countdown’ COVID Hell

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson revealed earlier this month that, despite being fully vaccinated, he'd tested positive for COVID, forcing him to postpone the final dates of his UK spoken word tour to October. He said at the time that he'd felt "a bit groggy, kind of like the flu," and emphasized that "I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble." He's talked more about his experience, and his support of COVID vaccines, and masking, in a new interview with Yahoo! Music. "My belief is — and I stress, it's a belief — that this proves that I would have been more sick if I've not taken the vaccine," he told Yahoo!. "I mean, I had both jabs. Everybody I know has had both jabs. And I'm quite happy about it. You know, none of us have started growing extra heads, suddenly wanting sidle up to 5G phones, or expressed a willingness to go down on Bill Gates. So, all of these things, I think it's largely a myth!"
