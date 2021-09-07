JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Confirms Original Plans for Giorno

The son of Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Giorno Giovanna, was given his own part of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki via the story of Golden Wind, but it seems as though the mangaka once had very different plans for the wielder of the Stand known as Gold Experience. With this year revealing that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure would be continuing with a new manga series titled JoJo Lands as well as seeing the release of the anime adaptation of Part Six, Stone Ocean, on Netflix, it definitely is a good time to be a fan of the Joestar clan.