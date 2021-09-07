CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Carly Pearce Gets the Key to Her Kentucky Home Town

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome towns mean a lot in country music. So when Taylor Mill, Kentucky, decided to honor its most famous daughter, Carly Pearce, they pulled out all the stops. Last week (9/2) the small town in Northern Kentucky held a very special ceremony to recognize the country hit maker’s success. Proclaiming it “Carly Pearce Day,” officials gave her the key to the city, and also posted signs saying “Welcome to Taylor Mill, Hometown of Country Music Star, Carly Pearce.” And according to her, it was pretty much the best day ever.

