Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Missaukee, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Missaukee; Roscommon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROSCOMMON AND CENTRAL MISSAUKEE COUNTIES At 1235 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jennings, or near Lake City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1230 PM EDT, 2 inch hail was reported near Cadillac. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lake City around 1240 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Houghton Lake, Higgins Lake and Prudenville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH