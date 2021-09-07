Red Sox Game Today: Red Sox vs Rays Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for September 7
Yesterday was quite literally one of the most appalling, astounding, frustrating, infuriating Red Sox games I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m just glad I left early. If you were fortunate enough to miss it, the Sox blew a 6-1 lead, and the multiple closer leads, finally losing 11-10 to the Rays in extra innings. They had four errors in this absolutely unacceptable loss, and lead all of MLB with 97 errors on the season.bosoxinjection.com
