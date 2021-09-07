CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Penpix of federal party leaders contesting Canada’s election

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a Canadian party from third place to an election win. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed women’s rights, toughened environmental laws and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed up in blackface and has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters on the campaign trail, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls during the first part of the campaign, but recent surveys suggest he is picking up steam.

