St. Louis Cardinals: Jack Flaherty return timetable “very fluid”
The St. Louis Cardinals hope Jack Flaherty can return this season, but as he just starts throwing again, time is quickly running out. Without Jack Flaherty, the St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation is far from its best. Adam Wainwright has kept it together while they have seen strong performances from Jon Lester and J.A. Hall. But Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim have struggled and their performances could mean the difference between making or missing the playoffs.redbirdrants.com
