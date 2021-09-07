Hafele launches New Range of Wardrobe Accessories

Amazon is reportedly launching its own range of TVs. The Amazon-branded sets would be made by third parties like TCL, and come with Alexa built in, Business Insider reports. The TVs, which Amazon is said to be designing in-house, would range in size from 55 to 75 inches, so it looks like the company isn't only targeting the mass market. As yet there is no confirmation on a launch date, although it could be as soon as next month in the US.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO