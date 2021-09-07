CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The history of insects living on the open ocean tracked with the history of the currents they ride

Science Daily
 9 days ago

The open oceans are harsh and hostile environments where insects might not be expected to thrive. In fact, only one insect group, ocean skaters, or water striders, has adapted to life on the open seas. How these insects evolved to conquer the high seas, however, was not known. Now, a...

deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
CNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
ANIMALS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago.A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been discovered in the Atacama Desert in the South American country.It is the first time evidence of the Jurassic-era reptile - which had a long tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth - has been found in the southern hemisphere. The fossil in Chile was discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, the director of...
SCIENCE
gentside.co.uk

This 400-year-old shark is the oldest vertebrate on Earth

A Greenland shark whose age has been estimated at around 400 years has just been identified. This species have roamed the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic for centuries. In 2016, a study published in the journal Science examined the extraordinary longevity of the Greenland shark,...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

The World's Oldest Known Forest Was Not Like We Imagined, New Study Shows

The fossilized web of a 385-million-year-old root network has scientists reimagining what the world's first forests might once have looked like. The picture they have painted couldn't be more different to what now sits in its place. Near the small town of Cairo in upstate New York, under an old highway department quarry, scientists have reconstructed the remains of what was a mighty and mature old-growth forest – home to at least three of the world's earliest tree-like plants. Some of these initial tree 'wannabes' (known as cladoxylopsids) would have looked like large stalks of celery, shooting 10 meters (32 feet) into...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Caught on Cam: Great White Shark Tearing Remains of Humpback Whale Into Shreds

In the middle of August, a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts began a journey on the ocean of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, just east of Boston. Their mission was to identify some basking sharks - the world's second-biggest shark species, and a beast of prey still regarded as a highly strange species to scientists. But not too long after the team began their journey, another marine animal got their attention.
WILDLIFE
New York Post

‘Flying dragon’ fossil discovered in Chilean desert

Scientists in Chile have discovered the fossil of a so-called “flying dragon” dinosaur — the first of its kind found in the southern hemisphere. The Jurassic-era creature, an early pterosaur, was found by paleontologists in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The “dragon,” which roamed the earth 160 million years ago, has a...
WORLD
Science
natureworldnews.com

By 2100, Up to 95% of Ocean Surface May 'Disappear' Due to Climate Change

According to new research, up to 95 percent of Earth's ocean surface would be altered by the end of the century unless humanity reduces carbon emissions. The great majority of sea life is supported by ocean surface climates characterized by surface water temperature, acidity, and the concentration of the mineral aragonite-which many marine creatures need to make bones and shells.
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Rare Arctic Hurricane Dampens Historic Greenland Melting

Once a raging tropical cyclone, the remnants of Hurricane Larry have transformed into a howling winter storm. After pummeling the coast of Newfoundland last week, and then careening east across the northern Atlantic, Larry brushed past the southeastern coast of Greenland during the last few days—a rare feat for a former Atlantic hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

A Recent Reversal Discovered in the Response of Greenland’s Ice Caps to Climate Change

Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Antarctic Air Samples Reveal 70% Increase in Atmospheric Hydrogen Over the Past 150 Years

Earth system scientists at UCI studied air trapped in compacted layers of Antarctic ice and snow to come up with some answers and a few new questions about the amount of molecular hydrogen in our planet’s atmosphere. H2 is a byproduct of fossil fuel combustion, biomass burning, and the oxidation of methane, among other sources, and has an impact on global warming and the ozone layer. The UCI researchers, who were joined by scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Colorado Boulder and UC San Diego, learned that molecular hydrogen increased from 330 to 550 parts per billion in Earth’s atmosphere from 1852 to 2003, the time span measured in the firn air collected near the South Pole at Megadunes, Antarctica. The team reported its findings in a paper published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

NASA's Perseverance rover collects puzzle pieces of Mars' history

The rocks it has analyzed for sample collection are helping the team better understand a past marked by volcanic activity and water. NASA's Perseverance Mars rover successfully collected its first pair of rock samples, and scientists already are gaining new insights into the region. After collecting its first sample, named "Montdenier," Sept. 6, the team collected a second, "Montagnac," from the same rock Sept. 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
earth.com

Hidden landscapes found beneath the North Sea

Using technology similar to an MRI to scan the floor of the North Sea, scientists have revealed hidden landscapes created by ancient ice sheets. The experts found “tunnel valleys” buried hundreds of feet below the bottom of the sea. These are the remnants of massive rivers formed as the ice started to melt in response to warming ambient temperatures.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bluefin tuna reveal global ocean patterns of mercury pollution

Bluefin tuna, a long-lived migratory species that accumulates mercury as it ages, can be used as a global barometer of the heavy metal and the risk posed to ocean life and human health, according to a study by Rutgers and other institutions. The study appears in the journal PNAS. Bluefin...
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

