ASUS Chromebook CX9: All about the king of Chromebooks
The ASUS CX9 is one of the most premium consumer Chromebooks you can buy today. With Intel’s latest 11th gen Tiger Lake processors, lots of RAM, and several advanced features, this thing is a power user’s dream. We’ve already reviewed this beast of a Chromebook and came away incredibly impressed with the best ASUS Chromebook in years. Of course, you might be interested in some other details like pricing, availability, etc.www.xda-developers.com
