Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops 2%; Pliant Therapeutics Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 34,739.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.27% to 15,074.10. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.07% to 4,455.53. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,955,260 cases with around 659,970 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,264,170 cases and 442,870 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,999,770 COVID-19 cases with 586,850 deaths. In total, there were at least 224,677,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,630,890 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO