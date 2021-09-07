CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Matrix Resurrections: First Look at Keanu Reeves as Neo Revealed

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Pictures today released an interactive teaser for Thursday's upcoming trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and among the brief tidbits of footage available, fans got their first look at Keanu Reeves in his role as Thomas Anderson/Neo. During a CinemaCon presentation last month,footage screened showing Anderson in therapy, having seemingly forgotten about The Matrix. It seems likely this is at least some of the audio in the teaser released for the trailer, which, depending on if you pick the red pill or the blue pill, features a voiceover from either Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Neil Patrick Harris.

comicbook.com

Comments / 10

Related
CinemaBlend

Sandra Bullock Looks Great At 57 In The Lost City Of D, Which Apparently Dropped The D

I dunno about you, but I’ve been pretty hyped for The Lost City of D ever since it was announced. Of course, at that time, it was expected to be another vehicle for Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, but even with the swap from Reynolds to Channing Tatum, what we’ve seen from the movie set has been encouraging. This week, CinemaCon 2021 brought us a first look at The Lost City of D, also revealing it has apparently dropped the D.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MOVIES
IGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Christina Ricci
MovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn the World of Impending Doom in 'Don't Look Up' Trailer

Unlike Lawrence and DiCaprio as actors, the characters they portray — an astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) — fly under the radar in their field. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, they are not. However, the stargazers are the first to realize that space junk is flying fast toward the planet, leading them to embark on a press tour to spread the word about a comet that could destroy the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Bears#The Matrix#Cinemacon#Trinity#Matrix Resurrections
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Michael Keaton is a legendary actor, having starred in many popular and award-winning films including Halloween classic Beetlejuice and Academy Award Best Picture winner Spotlight. And right now, Keaton’s new film is shooting up the Netflix charts, showing that he is still a top-class actor. According to FlixPatrol’s figures, 2020’s...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

2 Ben Affleck Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

During Ben Affleck‘s lengthy career at or near the top of the Hollywood summit, we’ve seen three distinctly different sides to the industry persona. The first and likely most well-known, of course, is the A-list movie star who signs on to big-budget blockbusters designed to earn him a lot of money and generate the maximum box office revenue. Then there’s the character actor who joins smaller films allowing him to work with talented filmmakers and stretch his dramatic capabilities as well as the acclaimed writer and director with two Academy Awards under his belt.
MOVIES
Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
The Week

Why isn't Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne in the Matrix Resurrections trailer? He says he wasn't 'invited.'

There is no spoon, and in the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, there is no Laurence Fishburne. Warner Bros. on Thursday dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for the fourth Matrix film, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise. But one actor's absence was felt by fans: Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy. The trailer instead seems to suggest Yahya Abdul-Mateen II may be playing a young Morpheus.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy