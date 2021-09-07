The Matrix Resurrections: First Look at Keanu Reeves as Neo Revealed
Warner Bros. Pictures today released an interactive teaser for Thursday's upcoming trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and among the brief tidbits of footage available, fans got their first look at Keanu Reeves in his role as Thomas Anderson/Neo. During a CinemaCon presentation last month,footage screened showing Anderson in therapy, having seemingly forgotten about The Matrix. It seems likely this is at least some of the audio in the teaser released for the trailer, which, depending on if you pick the red pill or the blue pill, features a voiceover from either Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Neil Patrick Harris.comicbook.com
