CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Latest: N. Carolina has 170 clusters in schools, centers

By The Associated Press
whio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — North Carolina health officials on Tuesday released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined statewide or the share of those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.

www.whio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

It’s time for a vaccine mandate, North Carolina

North Carolina’s latest COVID-19 numbers are a grim reminder that the pandemic is far from over. Hospitals are strained with COVID-19 patients, more than 90% of them unvaccinated. Cases among children, many of whom are not yet eligible for the vaccine, are climbing. And on Thursday, the state surpassed 15,000 coronavirus deaths, a devastating milestone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTVL

COVID rates on the decline again in Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon — Coronavirus cases are back on a downward trend in the Rogue Valley after skyrocketing to new heights last month. In the past week, the daily average of new cases in Jackson and Josephine Counties are close to half of what they were a month ago, when health officials were sounding the alarm about hospital systems becoming overwhelmed.
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

Three Cumberland County schools impacted by COVID-19 clusters

Roseboro, N.C. — Three Cumberland County schools have been impacted by COVID-19 clusters. The district notified parents Wednesday night that all practices and games at Cape Fear High School and Jack Britt High School are temporarily halted due to coronavirus. Another COVID-19 cluster is impacting Beaver Dam Elementary in Roseboro,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

COVID-19 cluster identified in Eaton Elementary School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Public Health Department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases at Eaton Elementary School. A cluster is defined as 5 connected positive cases within a 14-day timeframe. The cluster was maintained within the student group upon completion of contact...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
wspa.com

Cluster of COVID-19 cases at middle school in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Apple Valley Middle School in Henderson County has confirmed five cases of COVID-19. According to the press release by Henderson County Public Schools, the cases have been lab-confirmed and met the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services definition of a cluster. Henderson County...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

East Carolina identifies COVID-19 clusters in 10 of its 15 residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University on Friday released a notification of COVID-19 cluster cases in 10 of its 15 residence halls. The release states there are coronavirus clusters, meaning five or more cases, in Scott Residence Hall (10 cases), Legacy Residence Hall (five cases), Tyler Residence hall (six cases), Jones Residence Hall (six cases), Fletcher Residence Hall (eight cases), Greene Residence Hall (six cases), White Residence Hall (nine cases), and Umstead Residence Hall (seven cases).
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Higher age of N. Carolina juvenile prosecution becomes law

RALEIGH, N.C. — The minimum age for prosecution in North Carolina's juvenile courts will rise later this year from 6 to 8 in legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper. The increase, which marks a compromise from a 10-year-old minimum pushed by many legislators during this year's session,...
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

ENC counties with coronavirus clusters in schools and child care settings

RALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina health officials released a report on Tuesday showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of students quarantined statewide or how many were forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Carolina#Volunteers#Health And Welfare#Tucson Police#Ap#Charter Day School#Emereau Charter School#Covid#Indian#Nipah#Griffin Spalding County#Nfl#Mls#Sounders#Nhl#Mlb#Mariners#Seahawks
wfdd.org

COVID-19 School Clusters At Highest Level Since Pandemic's Start

Classes are back in session and COVID-19 cases connected to schools are on the rise once again. A report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows during the month of August, COVID-19 clusters associated with K-12 schools were at the highest level since the pandemic began. A cluster is defined as five or more cases with a plausible epidemiologic linkage.
EDUCATION
WITN

COVID-19 clusters increase among North Carolina student athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among its school sports teams. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that between July 1 and Sept. 2, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45 percent of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

COVID-19 in NC: 11 Wake County schools on NCDHHS list of clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of K-12 schools with COVID-19 clusters across the state climbed more than 60 percent during the past week. With the 2021-22 school year well underway for traditional schools, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had 73 schools on its list of ongoing clusters Tuesday, up from 45 a week ago.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
whio.com

The Latest: West Virginia hits daily record in new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state. Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821, according to state health data. The previous one-day high of more than 1,700 was set on Dec. 31.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whio.com

Latest: Australia's capital extends lockdown until Oct. 15

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s capital city of Canberra will remain locked down for a second month after the local government reported 22 new coronavirus infections. The Australian Capital Territory locked down Aug. 12 after a single case linked to a Sydney outbreak of the virus’ delta variant was detected. Territorial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rhinotimes.com

North Carolina Schools Receive Final $1.2 Billion In ARP Funding

Funding for education is always a huge issue in the state and county budgets, and in North Carolina, on Monday, Sept. 13, education funding got a big boost from the federal government. On Sept. 13 the US Department of Education announced that the North Carolina plan for spending American Rescue...
EDUCATION
georgiahealthnews.com

Georgia needs to update lead standards, official says

A top state public health official told a House of Representatives study committee on Monday that Georgia should require a full clearance inspection after a lead abatement inspection. Currently, according to Christy Kuriatnyk, director of the Georgia Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, all that’s required is a visual inspection.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy