Have a question? Call the Success Center.

Shasta College will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Veterans Support and Success Center at the main Redding Campus, 11555 Old Oregon Trail. The ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. on September 22, 2021. It will feature a military color guard and notable guest speakers, including California State Senator and Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs (retired) Maurice Johannessen. The public is welcome and invited to attend this ceremony. The new 3,222 square foot building officially opened in August to serve students for the fall 2021 semester. The Center provides direct assistance to veteran students and their families with enrollment, financial aid, counseling, and other support services. The new Center has been designed explicitly with veterans in mind, offering casual seating, a student lounge, a computer lab, study rooms, and a conference room.

SHASTA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO