Emmi Roth Acquires US' Largest Feta Brand, Athenos

By Emmi Roth
foodmanufacturing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG, WI — Emmi Roth, in partnership with Emmi Group, has acquired Athenos, which includes the No. 1 feta in the U.S. The acquisition from the Lactalis Group expands Emmi Roth's business and product offerings, strengthening the company's long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry. Athenos complements the extensive range of Emmi Roth's high quality locally produced and imported specialty cheeses in the U.S.

www.foodmanufacturing.com

#Feta Cheese#Emmi Group#The Lactalis Group#Iri#Roth Cheese#Emmi Usa
