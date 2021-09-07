Emmi Roth Acquires US' Largest Feta Brand, Athenos
FITCHBURG, WI — Emmi Roth, in partnership with Emmi Group, has acquired Athenos, which includes the No. 1 feta in the U.S. The acquisition from the Lactalis Group expands Emmi Roth's business and product offerings, strengthening the company's long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry. Athenos complements the extensive range of Emmi Roth's high quality locally produced and imported specialty cheeses in the U.S.www.foodmanufacturing.com
