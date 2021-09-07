Choi Tae Joon & Song Ji Eun in talks to star in drama 'His Voice'
Choi Tae Joon and Song Ji Eun are in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'His Voice'. On September 6, reports stated the two stars would be starring as the lead in the new series 'His Voice'. However, Choi Tae Joon's label Studio Santa Claus Entertainment clarified, "Choi Tae Joon received an offer to star in 'His Voice', and he's currently reviewing it," while Song Ji Eun's agency Magiq stated she was reviewing an offer as well.www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0