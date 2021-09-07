Midland ER physician talks COVID-19 challenges
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. Overall, the hospital’s census remains high at 237, but the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has come down a bit. As of Tuesday morning, the hospital says it is caring for 109 patients with the virus. Those patients range in age from three weeks to 91-years-old. The hospital says 12 percent of those hospitalized are fully vaccinated, that’s a total of 13 breakthrough cases. All others are unvaccinated.www.yourbasin.com
