Imagine Dragons Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Imagine Dragons have announced North American tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Mercury - Act 1. The newly planned concerts are set from February into March of 2022, making stops at large-scale arenas. According to a post on the group's social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. Next month, Imagine Dragons will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas alongside Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop Dogg. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.zumic.com
