Imagine Dragons Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.The first lot of tickets will go on sale at 10am this morning (5 September) to those who pre-ordered the new album before midday on Saturday...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO