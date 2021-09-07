CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Imagine Dragons Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine Dragons have announced North American tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Mercury - Act 1. The newly planned concerts are set from February into March of 2022, making stops at large-scale arenas. According to a post on the group's social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. Next month, Imagine Dragons will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas alongside Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop Dogg. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

zumic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

ABBA Voyage tour: How to get concert tickets and when does presale registration end?

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.The first lot of tickets will go on sale at 10am this morning (5 September) to those who pre-ordered the new album before midday on Saturday...
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Get Your Tickets for Jason Isbell at the Owensboro Sportscenter Thursday with This Exclusive Presale Code

No need to wait until Friday to get your tickets like everyone else. On Tuesday, the Owensboro Sportscenter announced they are bringing in Grammy Award winner, Jason Isbell to town for a show on December 5th. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (September 10th, 2021) at 10:00 AM Central through the Owensboro Tickets website with prices ranging between $39.50 to $109.50 each.
OWENSBORO, KY
krush925.com

Imagine Dragons announce North American ‘Mercury’ tour for 2022

Imagine Dragons announced they will hit the road in 2022 in support of their newly released fifth studio album, ‘Mercury – Act 1.’ Imagine Dragons — comprised of members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman — released Mercury – Act 1 last Friday, which contains 13 tracks including “Follow You,” “Cutthroat” and “Wrecked.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Snoop Dogg
wfav951.com

Imagine Dragons Drops New Album

Imagine Dragons' fifth studio album, Mercury – Act 1, is available everywhere, along with a special Target exclusive CD featuring alternative artwork and an exclusive poster. The band teamed up with producer Rick Rubin for the project. Frontman Dan Reynolds said, “This whole record is about high highs and low...
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Imagine Dragons heading to Enterprise Center for 'Mercury Tour'

Imagine Dragons’ “Mercury Tour” is coming to Enterprise Center with a concert on Feb. 23. Show time is at 7 p.m. The tour is in support of the band’s latest album “Mercury -- Act. 1.”. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at livenation.com. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50. The...
CENTER, MO
disneydining.com

2022 D23 Expo Event & Ticket Sale Dates Revealed!

When COVID 19 hit, the Disney D23 2020 Expo had to be put on hold. Disney announced they would be moving the expo back to September 2022. Well, today we’re calling all Disney fans to get ready to see, hear and experience the latest from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel including a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The D23 Expo, known as “The Ultimate Disney Fan Event” has officially revealed their 2022 event dates, as well as ticket sale date.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS 58

Imagine Dragons to perform at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 25

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine Dragons announced their Mercury Tour will kick off Feb. 6th with a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 25. Imagine Dragons released released their latest album, Mercury - Act 1 on Sept. 3. It is the band's first album since 2018's ORIGINS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presales#Health And Safety#Dragons#North American#Mercury#American Express#Ticketmaster
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs

After a socially-distant show filmed from different locations in New York last year, the 2021 MTV VMAs will air Sunday, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pre-show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air live on MTV and livestream on MTV's Twitter account. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Van Halen Play a Sizzling ‘Poundcake’ at the 1991 MTV VMAs

MTV completely ignored its 40th anniversary when the milestone rolled around on August 1st, but at Sunday’s Video Music Awards, the network celebrated by roping in vintage stars such as Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Tommy Lee, Busta Rhymes, Avril Lavigne, and the boy-band trio of AJ McLean, Lance Bass, and Nick Lachey. The capstone was David Lee Roth strutting onstage in leather chaps near the end of the night to present Video of the Year. “Look at all the people here tonight,” he said before giving the statue to Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” “Ladies and gentlemen,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
zumic.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have revealed 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Christmas Eve & Other Stories. The newly announced concerts will run from November into December, visiting large-scale arenas around North America. TSO makes the most of the holiday season with two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day in different locations, including early and late shows. With amazing musicianship and larger-than-life theatrics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been going strong since 1996. Each concert is an exciting event that captures their unique spirit and imagination with a combination of pop, rock, metal, and classical music.
MUSIC
zumic.com

Playboi Carti Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Playboi Carti is about to return to the road in a big way. The Atlanta rapper has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Narcissist. The newly scheduled shows will make stops at large-scale venues across North America from October into December. At this time, no opener has been announced. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. Playboi also plans to make a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a couple in Europe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

ABBA Voyage 2022 tour: Dates, tickets and presale information

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.The first lot of tickets will go on sale at 10am this morning (5 September) to those who pre-ordered the new album before midday on Saturday...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy