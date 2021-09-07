Reservations Now Available for Annual ICF Director's Hunt
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) invites hunters and other supporters to participate in the annual ICF Director’s Hunt at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt – co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever – is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 29-30, 2021. Hunting will take place on 25 fields at Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA, one of the state’s best venues for Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0