Spruce Meadows Masters Welcomes Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping Leg
CSIO Spruce Meadows Masters Takes Centre Stage for Second Leg of Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping. The prestigious showgrounds of Spruce Meadows in Canada will once again welcome the world’s top horse and rider combinations for the CP ‘International’, presented by Rolex. The esteemed 5* competition, which forms part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, will take place on Sunday 12 September 2021, providing a spectacular finale to the five-day CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ Tournament.everythinghorseuk.co.uk
Comments / 0