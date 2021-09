The Holly Hill Horse Trials are back on October 23rd and 24th in Benton, LA and your friendly announcer needs your help!. The event will be here before you know it and I can't tell you how excited I am to see all of our riders and mounts back in action! Goodness knows we've had plenty of time to think about our competition goals during the pandemic. Speaking of the pandemic, please know that per USEA guidelines this competition will be adhering to the COVID-19 Action Plan outlined in the USEF Tool Kit, USEF COVID-19 Action Plan, and most current state of Louisiana requirements.

BENTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO