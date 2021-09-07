CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlight's Yoseob is a fairy tale prince in 'Chocolate Box' solo comeback images

By Susan-Han
Cover picture for the articleHighlight's Yoseob is the fairy tale prince of your dreams in his first set of solo comeback teasers!. The main vocalist of Highlight will be returning with the release of his 1st full solo album later this month, marking his solo comeback after approximately 2 years and 8 months. Titled 'Chocolate Box', the album is expected to be a sweet treat to fans of Yoseob's signature, delicate voice.

