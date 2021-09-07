Highlight's Yoseob is a fairy tale prince in 'Chocolate Box' solo comeback images

ITZY will be holding a comeback show and perform "LOCO", the title track of their new album 'Crazy In Love'. One hour before ITZY officially release their 1st full album 'Crazy in Love', the girls will be communicating with their global fans with their comeback show 'ITZY #OUTNOW COMEBACK SHOW' held on Naver NOW. In particular, ITZY will unveil their title track "LOCO" for the very first time, exciting fans who have been waiting a long time for ITZY's full-length album release. The title track "LOCO" expresses the strong attraction of love, and fans will be able to uncover new charms of the ITZY members. ITZY is frequently labeled the girl group representative of Generation Z, and they plan to enter the fierce competition among other groups' comeback for the second half of this year.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO