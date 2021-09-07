Highlight's Yoseob is a fairy tale prince in 'Chocolate Box' solo comeback images
Highlight's Yoseob is the fairy tale prince of your dreams in his first set of solo comeback teasers!. The main vocalist of Highlight will be returning with the release of his 1st full solo album later this month, marking his solo comeback after approximately 2 years and 8 months. Titled 'Chocolate Box', the album is expected to be a sweet treat to fans of Yoseob's signature, delicate voice.www.allkpop.com
