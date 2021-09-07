CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITZY drop first concept images of Lia & Yeji for 1st full album 'Crazy In Love'

Cover picture for the articleThe ITZY girls are 'Crazy In Love' as they gear up for their return with their 1st full album!. The first two members of ITZY up for the group's individual 'Crazy In Love' concept photos are Lia and Yeji, captivating fans with even bolder, crazier hair and accessory styles than ever. ITZY's 1st full album 'Crazy In Love' is set for release this coming September 24 at 12 AM EST, and contains the group's title track "Loco".

