ITZY drop first concept images of Lia & Yeji for 1st full album 'Crazy In Love'

Rezz teams up with Deathpact on the new tune “Chemical Bond” – the first single off her fourth album Spiral that’s due out this fall. Rezz is truly an unstoppable force in the dance music scene. She’s the reigning unproblematic queen who continues to slay souls with her haunting tunes and insane set productions. This year alone, Rezz has released a series of divine singles including “Sacrificial” featuring PVRIS, “Taste of You” featuring Dove Cameron, and “Hypocurrency“ with the legendary deadmau5. This week she further added steps to her path of domination by playing two sold-out shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and recently announced that her fourth studio album Spiral is due in the fall via Rezz Music and RCA Records.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO