Halewood gets into the spirit of electric with Kia
Halewood Artisanal Spirits PLC has taken delivery of 25 Kia e-Niro from Bolton Kia to help transition its fleet to electric power. Halewood chose the e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range, which was introduced in March this year and offers up to 282-miles (WLTP combined) or 382-miles (WLTP city) range from a single charge of its 64kWh battery. This e-Niro model also benefits from the high-power 201bhp (150kW) electric motor that top specification e-Niros are equipped with, while also offering an on-the-road starting price of £34,945. This qualifies for the UK Government Plug-in Car Grant, reducing the price by a further £2,500.www.automotiveworld.com
