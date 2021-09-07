After winning the ‘2021 Brand Of The Year’ Award, TEAZEN Kombucha thanks BTS' Jungkook by donating 50 Million KRW
Back in March 2021, Jungkook introduced the drink ‘TEAZEN Kombucha’ when a fan asked him in a live on the VLive app what he was drinking. Jungkook answered that he had ordered the kombucha powder after hearing it was good and drinks about two bags per day. As soon as Jungkook mentioned the drink, fans immediately began ordering the product online, leading to the shortage in Korea.www.allkpop.com
