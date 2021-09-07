CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

After winning the ‘2021 Brand Of The Year’ Award, TEAZEN Kombucha thanks BTS' Jungkook by donating 50 Million KRW

By K-Diamond
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March 2021, Jungkook introduced the drink ‘TEAZEN Kombucha’ when a fan asked him in a live on the VLive app what he was drinking. Jungkook answered that he had ordered the kombucha powder after hearing it was good and drinks about two bags per day. As soon as Jungkook mentioned the drink, fans immediately began ordering the product online, leading to the shortage in Korea.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

BTS's Jimin continues to prove his brand power as he helps sell-out two items in a span of two days

Jimin's brand power is arguably one of the best for any individual around the globe. Not only do statistics place him at the top of brand ranking and popularity with respect to brand reputation for individual idols in the 'most preferred idol' survey, but the same results are demonstrated nearly daily on a business aspect. Time and again, different items go out of stock on various e-commerce platforms after Jimin is seen with the same items, irrespective of the price tag on the products. This past week has been another period that has seen him sell out different items on different occasions.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BTS's V proves his immense brand power from getting the highest engagement for Samsung #GalaxyZFlip3 to being highlighted by a famous fashion magazine

BTS's V proves his powerful impact again after an analytic site Pinnalla, a site that analyzes what's popular in Finland, revealed that #V had the second-highest engagement (35%) behind Samsung’s own hashtag for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (41.5%). Taehyung previously was the face of Samsung's pre-launch event. The brand...
CELL PHONES
allkpop.com

BTS’ Jungkook hailed as “Musical Prodigy” as he awes bandmates and fans worldwide with his “Perfect Pitch” on 'Run BTS'

BTS’s Jungkook demonstrated his “Perfect Pitch” during the most recent Run BTS episode, impressing his fellow members and fans worldwide. Jungkook was trending on Twitter with 442K tweets, and Perfect pitch was trending in South Korea after the episode aired as fans and Netizens were amazed byJungkook’s rare ability and talent.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jungkook
epicstream.com

BTS Jungkook Update: 'Butter' Singer's Episode On Melon Station Hailed The Most Streamed Since Launch

Knews Writer A writer and digital content creator who is fascinated about Asian culture. If you cannot get enough of BTS’ Jungkook and all his major successes lately, here is another one. Korean media like Allkpop has reported that Jungkook’s episode under “BigHit Music Record” has been the most-streamed episode on “Melon Station.”
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook creates a new record as the First K-Pop Idol to trend at #1 in all 208 countries and regions available on Twitter

'Record Setter Jungkook' achieves new records and breaks his own records on every social media platform without even trying, showing his immense global influence and popularity. Jungkook becomes the First & Only K-Pop Idol to trend at #1 in 208 Countries and Regions (every available location) on Twitter. Jungkook never...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Fans gift BTS's Jungkook with a 7-meter high 'Floating Garden' Stage Mock-up of "Still With You" for his birthday

Jungkook's self-composed and self-produced solo song 'Still With You,' which he has dedicated to his fans, is loved by everyone, and fans keep giving its proof. Jungkook is the First Artist to get a Floating Garden-inspired stage mock-up event for his solo song "Still With You" by his Chinese fanbase Jungkook China. The structure of the stage is 7 meters (23 feet) high, located at I'Park Mall near the HYBE building, Seoul, South Korea.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

A leading Korean fashion magazine names Jimin as the decisive factor behind the BTSxLouisVuitton ambassadorship deal

As K-pop and K-dramas have increasingly gained recognition globally, luxury fashion brands have also set their eyes on Korean actors and actresses, and K-pop idols. BTS is currently the biggest group in the world, not just in K-pop, with massive influence due to its fandom. Jimin is particularly highly popular among the members. Data from google trends recorded as of August of this year showed that he was the most searched BTS member in the 'news' category and the 'celebrity and entertainment' category worldwide over the past year and also over the past five years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vlive#Korean#Teazen#Korea Economic Daily#Joongang#Copulative
allkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook is listed by "The Economic Times Brand Equity" as one of the world's most influential for his brand power, along with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Prince Harry

Jungkook is listed by 'The Economic Times Brand Equity' in the list of the World's Most Influential Person for his brand power and endorsing brands, along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. "As one of the most sought after K-pop superstars, Jungkook...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Remains On Top In September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings + Girls' Generation Follows With An Impressive Increase In Reputation Index

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Clearly, there’s no stopping BLACKPINK from dominating the September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. The Brand Reputation rankings were thoroughly measured through an analysis of consumer participation, media exposure, social media communication, and...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

'Butter' Remix Choreographer Commends BTS' Jimin, J-Hope And Jungkook: 'Truly Admire 3J's Work Ethic'

Nick Joseph, HYBE's new choreographer, has nothing but praises for BTS' 3J sub-unit after its video dancing to the new "Butter" remix came out. The dance instructor, who flew from the U.S. to South Korea to choreograph the track, took to Instagram Thursday to laud 3J sub-unit members Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook for their "extreme dedication" to their craft.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
98online.com

BTS: Jungkook rings in his birthday by composing a new song and hosting mini-concert for million fans.

(From hindustantimes) BTS member Jungkook turned 24 (international age) on Wednesday, September 1, and it was nothing less than a ‘party, party, yeah!’ The singer chose to ring in his birthday with fans through a live session, titled ‘Happy birthday to me’ on the South Korean video streaming platform Vlive which lasted for two and a half hours.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS's J-Hope gains attention for his kind heart after netizens notice 'this' about the cake he prepared for Jungkook's birthday

BTS's J-Hope gained attention for his kind heart toward fellow member Jungkook. During Jungkook's recent birthday live broadcast through VLive, J-Hope made a surprise visit to celebrate with him. After singing "Happy Birthday" to Jungkook, J-Hope handed Jungkook a cake he had prepared. He was heard telling Jungkook that because all the cake shops were closed at the late time, he ended up buying many cake slices and making a whole cake with them. Soon after the live broadcast ended, J-Hope's kind and thoughtful gesture gained attention from many netizens.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS's V tops the list of the Most-Searched Individual K-Pop Artist on Wikipedia for the month of August

According to WikiProject Korea, BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, is the Most Searched Individual K-Pop Idol (10th overall) on Wikipedia in August with 283,934 visits. V once again proved his unparalleled popularity as SNS King by recording the #1 personal page views of Korean artists in the official ranking of Wikipedia for the month of August. This makes it his 3rd month in a row to take the #1 spot for an individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

BTS Jungkook's dancing and facial expressions in "BTS Butter feat Megan Special Performance Video" become hot topics on Twitter and Korean Communities

BTS has released a special performance video of BTS Butter x Megan Thee Stallion featuring 3J Sub-Unit (Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jimin). Fans were excited and loved the choreography of the video. As soon as the video dropped, #3JisBack took the #1 spot in Worldwide trends, and several keywords and hashtags...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS Jungkook is named the most famous K-pop idol in 2021 by a global Sports media, followed by BTS V and Jimin, BLACKPINK Lisa and Jennie

Sportskeeda is a global sports and esports news website which also features entertainment news under their Pop culture segment. Recently, they published an article titled, "5 of the most famous K-pop idols in 2021." The ranking is derived based on Google search index and social media statistics. The #1 spot goes to BTS Jungkook for being the most searched K-pop idol on Google worldwide as well as his other records on various social media platforms.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy