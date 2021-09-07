After winning the ‘2021 Brand Of The Year’ Award, TEAZEN Kombucha thanks BTS' Jungkook by donating 50 Million KRW

Jimin's brand power is arguably one of the best for any individual around the globe. Not only do statistics place him at the top of brand ranking and popularity with respect to brand reputation for individual idols in the 'most preferred idol' survey, but the same results are demonstrated nearly daily on a business aspect. Time and again, different items go out of stock on various e-commerce platforms after Jimin is seen with the same items, irrespective of the price tag on the products. This past week has been another period that has seen him sell out different items on different occasions.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 HOURS AGO