Aquaman 2’s Patrick Wilson Shares Ripped Shirtless Photo While Filming The Lost Kingdom

Thanks to films like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, filmmaker Roland Emmerich has proven himself as a seminal director in the realm of world-ending disaster films, with his next effort, Moonfall, earning its first teaser. As implied by the title, this new film explores a scenario where the Moon itself is at risk of leaving its orbit around the Earth, bringing with it cataclysmic consequences. With his most recent films like Stonewall and Midway being based on historical events, Moonfall marks a return to form for Emmerich, delivering jaw-dropping sequences of massive destruction. Check out the teaser for Moonfall above before it lands in theaters on February 4, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO