Aquaman 2’s Patrick Wilson Shares Ripped Shirtless Photo While Filming The Lost Kingdom

By Carlie Hoke
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While there probably isn’t a soul who is tired of seeing Jason Momoa shirtless for Aquaman 2 (or for literally any reason, ever), his on-screen half brother Patrick Wilson has now joined in on the shirtless fun while filming the sequel to the DC film. Wilson has shared a workout photo in the midst of filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that’s giving us a whole new outlook on how he defeated all those demons as Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise.

www.cinemablend.com

