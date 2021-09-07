Aquaman 2’s Patrick Wilson Shares Ripped Shirtless Photo While Filming The Lost Kingdom
While there probably isn’t a soul who is tired of seeing Jason Momoa shirtless for Aquaman 2 (or for literally any reason, ever), his on-screen half brother Patrick Wilson has now joined in on the shirtless fun while filming the sequel to the DC film. Wilson has shared a workout photo in the midst of filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that’s giving us a whole new outlook on how he defeated all those demons as Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0