Tripwire Interactive CEO Resigns Amid Anti-Abortion Tweet Controversy
Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has resigned from his position faster than you can say “pro-life” after his post on social media supporting a controversial anti-abortion law in Texas sparked controversy on the internet. Just two days after Gibson made the comments, Tripwire Interactive’s official Twitter account announced that Gibson would be stepping down, with co-founder Alan Wilson replacing him as CEO.www.playstationlifestyle.net
