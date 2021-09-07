CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripwire Interactive CEO Resigns Amid Anti-Abortion Tweet Controversy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has resigned from his position faster than you can say “pro-life” after his post on social media supporting a controversial anti-abortion law in Texas sparked controversy on the internet. Just two days after Gibson made the comments, Tripwire Interactive’s official Twitter account announced that Gibson would be stepping down, with co-founder Alan Wilson replacing him as CEO.

rockpapershotgun.com

Tripwire CEO steps down after supporting Texas anti-abortion law

The CEO of Tripwire Interactive has stepped down following a tweet supporting Texas's new anti-abortion law, remarks which caused one of the studios they work with to publicly announce they were cutting ties. With John Gibson vacating the chair, vice president Alan Wilson is stepping up as interim CEO. Tripwire made shark game Maneater as well as the Red Orchestra and Killing Floor shooter series, and have published games including Chivalry 2.
TEXAS STATE
SVG

The Real Reason Tripwire's CEO Is Stepping Down

Senate Bill 8, has been grabbing headlines after it went into effect in early September, leaving Texans scrambling to understand what the Supreme Court decision really means and reigniting the debate around abortion rights. It appears that the conversation has even reached the video game industry, as Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson resigned after posting a message in support of the law.
LAW
mspoweruser.com

Shipwright Studios cut ties with Tripwire Interactive following its president’s anti-abortion views

Shipwright Studios, the co-developer on Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater, has severed all ties with the developer and publisher following anti-abortion views being shared by its president. In response to a Tweet from Tripwire Interactive president John Gibson, in which he voiced his support for Texas’ latest abortion ban, Shipwright Studios announced...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Tripwire Interactive President Loses Support After Abortion Comments

The ongoing debate around Texas’ new abortion policy is affecting more than just politics and women’s rights. After tweeting his support for the law, John Gibson, president of Tripwire Interactive, a wave of backlash was sure to follow. He seemed aware of how controversial his stance would be; that was part of the reason he spoke out.
ECONOMY
noobfeed.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down After Massive Pro-Life Backlash

The Texas laws banning abortion have seen large amounts of backlash and recently Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson decided to voice his support for the law. This was met with massive backlash, even supporting studios who worked for Tripwire like Shipwright Studios decided to cut support from the company. Now after a harsh weekend, Gibson has stepped down from his position.
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Tripwire Interactive Appoints New CEO Following Former CEO’s Comments On Texas Abortion Law

Tripwire Interactive has announced that a new CEO has been appointed following the backlash from former CEO John Gibson’s comments and stance regarding the recent Texas Abortion law that passed recently. Tripwire said “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO.”
TEXAS STATE
Videogamer.com

Maneater co-developer cuts ties with Tripwire following anti-abortion statements by the latter’s president

Developer Shipwright Studios has cancelled contracts with main Maneater developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive over comments the latter’s president has made in support of a controversial Texas law on abortion. President of Tripwire Interactive John Gibson posted the tweet on Saturday evening, praising the US Supreme Court’s decision not to...
POLITICS
nichegamer.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is Stepping Down

Merely a day after voicing support of the new Texas heartbeat abortion bill, we’ve learned the Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down due to associated subsequent outrage. While Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down, their co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson will take over...
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO 'Stepped Down' Following Anti-Choice Remarks on Twitter

Tripwire Interactive has parted ways with John Gibson, now-former CEO, following an anti-choice tweet praising the Supreme Court's inaction over the Texas abortion bill. The decision came barely a day after Gibson's public tweet in support of the United States Supreme Court's inaction to adhere to emergency intervention requests to stop a six-week abortion ban law in the southern state of Texas. The law has been controversial from the start, allegedly overturning Roe vs. Wade—the 1973 precedent case protecting the right to reproductive choice.
BUSINESS
techraptor.net

[Updated] Tripwire President Starts Controversy by Supporting Texas Abortion Law

Update 2 9/6: Torn Banner Studios, the developers of Chivalry 2 (published by Tripwire Interactive) have condemned Gibson's remarks in a tweet, saying:. We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights.
LAW
videogameschronicle.com

Maneater studio Tripwire’s CEO has quit following backlash at anti-abortion comments

The CEO of Tripwire Interactive has stepped down following the backlash to his decision to publicly back recent anti-abortion legislation. John Gibson, the CEO of Maneater and Killing Floor developer Tripwire, tweeted his support on Saturday for the US Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new law in Texas that bans abortions for most women.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

CohhCarnage leads boycott of Tripwire titles after controversial Twitter thread

Twitch streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell is leading a boycott against Tripwire Interactive — the makers of Killing Floor and Maneater — after their president tweeted out in support of the new Texas abortion laws. Tripwire Interactive, the video game developers who made Killing Floor and Maneater and published Chivalry 2,...
VIDEO GAMES

