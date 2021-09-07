Tripwire Interactive CEO Resigns Amid Anti-Abortion Tweet Controversy

Tripwire Interactive has announced that a new CEO has been appointed following the backlash from former CEO John Gibson’s comments and stance regarding the recent Texas Abortion law that passed recently. Tripwire said “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO