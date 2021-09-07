CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Manga Out This Week

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars continues its rampage across all media, including manga. Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Vol. 1 is the first manga set in the Old Republic era of the Star Wars timeline. The beauty of the High Republic is it takes place thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga, so writers have a vast blank canvas without worrying about contradicting canon. All the conventions and tropes of the series can be used for stories set in the High Republic: Jedi knights and their apprentices at the height of their powers, the various alien species and cultures, space battles, a glamourous pre-Empire civilization still full of intrigue and chicanery.

