Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Manga Out This Week

Daddy Issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman, Batman, Iron Man, The Hulk, Wonder Woman… the list goes on and on and on. And we all know that Luke Skywalker has some major Daddy Issues. After all, his Daddy is the titular Darth Vader. But in this preview of Darth Vader #16, a tie-in to the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event, we see that Darth Vader himself has his own Daddy Issues… about being Luke's Daddy? Plus, Emporer Palapatine factors in there somewhere too. Check out a preview of Darth Vader #16 below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO