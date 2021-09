Rising K-pop group STAYC has dropped their first-ever mini-album STEREOTYPE. The release comes after the sextet’s TikTok-viral hit, “ASAP.”. Leading the record is a track of the same title. “Don’t look at me with colored glasses/I’m a different kind of girl,” the rookies sing in the new song. The tracklist follows with heartfelt numbers like “I’LL BE THERE,” as well as “SLOW DOWN” and “COMPLEX.” Accompanying the lead track, members Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon appear in a high school-themed music video, showing off choreography set to become a new dance challenge on social media.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO