The cast of “Running Man” put their popularity to the test on the show’s latest episode!. During the September 12 broadcast of the SBS variety show, the cast played a game in which they had to guess which of two search terms had been more popular over the past year. After calculating which term had been searched more often in every single region of South Korea, the search term that had “won” the most regions was deemed the winner of the battle.

