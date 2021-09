SHINee's Onew has now been confirmed to feature in the show, 'March of the Ants: Chapter 5.'. "March of the Ants: Chapter 5" is a stock investment show that features other "ants" such as Noh Hongchul, Kim Jongmin, DinDin, MiJoo, and now Onew. In the show, celebrity Ant Corps of super-high-ranking stock experts like Kim Pro and Shuka will provide the knowledge necessary to figure out which stocks to invest in. Chapter 4 of "March of the Ants" received great reception for the blend of educational stock information and entertainment. In chapter 5, Ant Corps will create the investment company "Ddunddun Investment," and also help real customers invest in stocks chosen through open recruitment.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO