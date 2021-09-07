CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

A Closer Look with Mark Miller – Week #4

By Pam Cook
whbc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek three took off of my normal radio Color Analyst duties and put me on as the WHBC TV Play by Play guy. We had a close game, Jackson 20 – Boardman 14. This game gave us a at one of the finest kickers in Stark County and probably the state of Ohio. Niko Paxos from Jackson not only kicks extra points and field goals but kick off and punts. That is a rarity in today’s specialized game of football. This season he has hit all his PATs, all his unblocked field goals and has put a majority of kickoffs into the endzone. Add to his leg strength and accuracy his size of 6’2 185 and he may be kicking for a long time at the next level(s). Friday vs. Boardman he was 5/5 on PATs, made 34 and 45 yard field goals, punted 3 times for a 44 yd. average and put all 5 of his kickoffs into the endzone.

