Form 424B2 UBS AG

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these Securities until the pricing supplement, the accompanying product supplement, the index supplement and the accompanying prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") are delivered in final form. The Offering Documents are not an offer to sell these Securities and we are not soliciting offers to buy these Securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Altimeter Growth Corp. Filed by: Grab Holdings Ltd

Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933,. as amended, and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Subject Company: Altimeter Growth Corp. Commission File No.: 001-39573.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Prices 19M Share IPO at $27/sh

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's founder and CEO, has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B5 New Residential Investme

(To Prospectus dated August 1, 2019) New Residential Investment Corp. We are offering     shares of our    % Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, with...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Columbia Financial, Inc. For: Sep 10 Filed by: Kelly Geri M.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents phantom stock purchased, on a non-discretionary basis, by the trustee of the Bank's rabbi trust maintained...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT

Prudential Global Total Return Fund, Inc. Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. PGIM Balanced Fund. (collectively referred to as the "Funds") Supplement dated September 14, 2021 to each Fund's Currently Effective...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

LHV Group results for August 2021

In August, LHV Group earned EUR 5 million in consolidated net profit. LHV Pank earned EUR 5.3 million in net profit, EUR 1.2 million of which was from serving clients associated with the United Kingdom branch, and EUR 0.4 million from LHV Varahaldus. LHV Kindlustus generated a net loss of EUR 0.1 million in August.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 13 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. SEC fines Guo Wengui-linked media firms for illegal securities offerings

(Reuters) -Three media companies affiliated with Chinese businessman Guo Wengui have agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges they illegally sold stock and digital assets to thousands of investors, the regulator said on Monday. The SEC charged New York-based GTV Media...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Revenue Doubles YoY; Over 60% of New Accounts From International Markets

Leading online brokerage firm, UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) today reported revenues of US$60.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to revenue of US$30.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Notably, more than 60% of the Company's newly funded accounts were derived from international markets in the quarter. Growth was driven by enhanced platform capabilities and rising demand for convenient access to global brokerage services.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Seagate Technology Holdi For: Sep 09 Filed by: Teh Ban Seng

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted share unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one Ordinary Share of the Issuer. 2. Consists of a grant of RSUs awarded to the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Starcore Reports Q1 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed later today on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th

SARINA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies") is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that Ofer Vicus, CEO, and Abe Dyck, VP of Business Development, will be hosting an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Zoom Video (ZM) Analyst Day Disappoints, UBS Reiterates Neutral

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead reiterated a Neutral rating and $315.00 price target on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RESOLUTION OF THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF SOLIDIUM OY ON CAPITAL REPAYMENT

The State of Finland, being the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy, has on 14 September 2021 resolved that Solidium will transfer all its shares in SSAB AB worth EUR 271 million as capital repayment to the State of Finland. Consequently, Solidium's holding in SSAB will decrease from 6.3 per cent to 0.0 per cent and Solidium's number of votes from 8.0 per cent to 0.0 per cent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Starts Taboola (TBLA) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiates coverage on Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "Taboola is on pace to have 500 employees in its R&D department by year-end 2021 (inclusive of 100 on the algorithm/data team). These investments are broken into two categories: 1) innovations that extend the capabilities of the current product offerings, such as investment in servers and expenses for data scientists, and 2) costs that are necessary to maintain core business, such as the ability to handle increasing loads of recommendations and code maintenance for existing products. We estimate Taboola is on pace to spend ~$132 million in R&D, or 28% of gross profit excluding traffic acquisition costs (TAC) (net revenue) in 2021, which is toward the higher end of its peer group range."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Appoints Francesco Tanzi as CFO

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) announces an important appointment to the future Senior Leadership Team of Iveco Group, the Company previously referred to as the "On-Highway" business of CNH Industrial, which will begin independent operations in early 2022. Effective January 1, 2022, Francesco Tanzi will join the Company and will serve...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PACCAR INC For: Sep 13 Filed by: RAMASWAMY SREEGANESH

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Stock units held...
MOTORSPORTS

