Twice shares 'fashion' teaser for new single 'The Feels'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnYHM_0bosecWA00
Twice released a teaser for "The Feels," their first English-language single. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new single.

The K-pop stars shared a "fashion change" teaser on TikTok for their upcoming song "The Feels."

The video shows the members of Twice showing off outfits while in a colorful room with different clothes.

"The Feels" Fashion Change Short Ver.Full Release on10.01 FRI, 0AM(EST) 1PM(KST)#TWIC#E #트와이# #TheF#eels#GetTh#eFeelsWithTWICE #TikTo#kFashionMonth ♬ The Feels - TWICE

"The Feels" will be Twice's first English-language single. The group shared a concept photo for the song Friday that shows the members the same outfits as the ones in the new video.

Twice will release a single and music video for "The Feels" on Oct. 1.

Twice's most recent Korean release, the EP Taste of Love, was released in June, while its most recent Japanese release, the album Perfect World, was released in July.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

