Dacia in Munich: Made for adventure

“Let’s Talk about Progress”: Audi is putting the spotlight on e-mobility at the IAA motor show, which is being held in Munich for the first time this year. At the “House of Progress” on Wittelsbacherplatz, visitors can discover the all-electric Audi grandsphere concept car, which reinterprets both luxury and mobility. Current electric models from Audi’s lineup will be available for test drives in front of the pavilion, including the dynamic Audi RS e-tron GT1 and the new Audi Q4 e-tron. At the adjacent “Charging Experience,” the brand with the four rings will be providing information on current and future charging options. Audi is also engaging IAA visitors in a dialog through its interactive “journey2progress” scavenger hunt that introduces them to the brand’s four key values: sustainability, digitalization, performance, and design.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO