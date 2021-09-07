CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacia in Munich: Made for adventure

In 2021, Dacia starts a brand-new chapter of its history by renewing the whole range. Following its small all-electric Spring city car, compact Sandero, and SUV Duster, Dacia is now ready to unveil Dacia Jogger, the reinvented 7-seater family car. These vehicles will be on show for the press and general public in an environment that has been designed to reflect the brand’s new identity and spirit. Modern, authentic, more outdoors: Dacia in Munich is made for adventure.

