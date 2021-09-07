CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weehawken, NJ

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs in Weehawken on Friday

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs and closes their season at Summer Concerts on the Hudson on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:00pm. The performance will take place at Lincoln Harbour Park, located just north of the Chart House restaurant, directly on the west bank of the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. The concert is weather permitting. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and come join this joyous event.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) Presents Inaugural Immigration Arts Summit

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present the first Immigration Arts Summit on Sunday, October 3 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Avenue). The in-person event marks the official opening of JCTC's 3rd annual Voices International Theatre Festival. The Summit centers on a multi-disciplinary performance – mixing dance, film, and poetry – presented by immigrant artists from Guinea, Mozambique, Mexico, Jamaica, Columbia, the U.S., and Italy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Borscht Belt presents "Catskills on the Delaware" on Saturday, October 23

(STOCKTON, NJ) -- The Borscht Belt presents "Catskills on the Delaware" - a Deli Dinner & Catskills Comedy Show on Saturday, October 23. Jewish Comedians Joey Novick, Nicholle Kun, and Bob Greenberg each perform a standup set designed to recall the kind of comedy often performed at the resorts in the Catskills Mountains in New York. Dinner is at 6:00pm, showtime at 7:00pm.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey Stage

The 2021 New Jersey Web Festival Takes Place September 16-19

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The New Jersey Web Festival (NJ WebFest) returns September 16-19, 2021. Since 2018, the festival has brought international digital media to New Jersey, joining the ranks of Los Angeles; Seoul, Korea; Marseille, France; Melbourne, Australia; and other global markets that host webfests annually. In its first year, the NJ WebFest became one of the “Top-100 Best Reviewed Festivals” in the world, based on filmmaker reviews on Film Freeway, an online submission portal that hosts 10,000 festivals globally.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weehawken, NJ
State
Florida State
New Jersey Stage

Shakespeare Theatre Announces October Outdoor Concert Series

(FLORHAM PARK, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is opening up their Back Yard Stage in Florham Park, NJ again for an outdoor concert series titled, “Autumn Night Music.” Three of STNJ’s most luminous alums will bring music to the night air in three very different concerts. Elena Shaddow, Benjamin Eakeley, and Kate Baldwin will be appearing in that order from October 8-15.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Exit Zero Jazz Festival Returns October 1-3

(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- The Exit Zero Jazz Festival will take place October 1-3, 2021 in two venues across three stages in Cape May. Headliners this year include Chris Botti, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Terence Blanchard's E-Collective + Turtle Island Quartet, Paquito D'Rivera Quintet, Kenny Garrett Quintet, Robert Randolph Family Band, and Jazzmeia Horn.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The GRAMMY Museum Experience (TM) Prudential Center Presents Bruce Springsteen Live!

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The GRAMMY Museum Experience (TM) Prudential Center in partnership with the GRAMMY Museum(R) and Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University have announced a new traveling exhibit, Bruce Springsteen Live!. The exhibit runs from Friday, October 1 through Sunday, March 20, 2022 and then travels to the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, CA in Fall 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Queen Latifah Among Those At "The Soul of Lincoln Park"

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Award winning singer-songwriter, rapper, actress, and producer Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens “popped up” at Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District’s (LPCCD) “The Soul of Lincoln Park” the weekend of September 11-12, dancing on stage paying homage to Newark’s deep roots in House Music while celebrating the City of Newark getting #BackTogetherAgain safely! Hosts Tobias Truvillion (Actor, Equal Standard; Tyler Perry’s Sistas; BET’s First Wives Club) and Alex Hill (News Anchor, WBGO) inserted messages of mask safety and COVID testing as did Mayor Ras J. Baraka, who stressed the importance of vaccinations and appreciating friends, family and loved ones every day.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
New Jersey Stage

New Online Coaching Community for Writers Helps Aspiring Authors Fulfill Their Pandemic-Inspired Goals to Write a Book

(CHICAGO, IL) -- A Chicagoland start-up in online coaching for aspiring book writers looks to benefit from pandemic-inspired changes in American culture. Journey Sixty6 is an online peer-learning and coaching community for aspiring writers. “For many, the pandemic created space for people to refocus their energies on forgotten or tabled...
CHICAGO, IL
New Jersey Stage

"Where's Wally" to be Painted and Installed in Oradell's Walter Schirra Park

(ORADELL, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative invites the public to attend and view the creation and installation of the 'Where's Wally' ground mural and decal installation in the Borough of Oradell's Walter Schirra Park on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The park, which is named after Oradell native and NASA astronaut, Walter Schirra, is located at the intersection of Oradell Avenue and Kinderkamack Road.
ORADELL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Hip-Hop Duo Wraps Up Production for Debut EP

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Black and white hip hop outfit, TT(TopTier), announced they wrapped up recording and production for their first EP. The upcoming music collection is titled BAWD, an acronym for “Black Angel White Devil”. The EP’s release date is yet to be announced and will be available for streaming on all major music platforms.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

“Dance and Disability in Israel” to be Presented Via Zoom on October 10th

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Integrated dance, an art form that brings together dancers with and without disabilities, powerfully challenges the way disability is presented and perceived in public culture and in the arts. Professor Gili Hammer, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will explore the Israeli aspects of this art form, which defy national, religious, and social boundaries while expanding public awareness of multiculturalism. Yet, they also reveal a hierarchy between veterans who are disabled as a result of military service in the Israeli Defense Forces and others with disabilities.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Waterway#Chart House#Shadow Force#Asian#American#Path To Exchange Place#The Light Rail#Google Maps#Hrpac#Covid#Company#The Joyce Theater#Lincoln Center#Queens College#Advancing Dance Education#Board#A Partner Agency#Watson Foundation#E J Grassman Trust#The Horizon Foundation
New Jersey Stage

Passaic County BBQ Festival Set for September 25th

(CLIFTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 25th, the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc, and MegaBite Events are hosting a BBQ-themed Food Truck Festival from 11:00am to 7:00pm at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton, New Jersey. "MegaBite Events is looking forward to bringing outdoor family friendly fun...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Returns To Main Stage Shows In October

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang return to mainstage performances with an opening-weekend program featuring Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, Daniel Bernard Roumain’s Voodoo Violin Concerto and the world premiere of Michael Abels’ Emerge, October 8 and 10 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

6th Annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award Winners Announced

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Ziegfeld Club, Inc., one of New York City’s first performing arts charities to benefit women, has announced November Christine, Carmel Dean and Madeline Myers as the 2021 recipients of the sixth annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. These prestigious grants, given to promising female musical theater composers, are presented in partnership with New York Stage and Film. Past recipients of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award include the composers Masi Asare, Julianne Wick Davis, Anna K. Jacobs, Rona Sidiqqui and Shaina Taub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Healing Power of Dance Returns to Montclair

Dance on the Lawn returns for its 8th year on Saturday, September 11. The free outdoor festival offers live performances from some of the best professional dancers in the area and showcases some of the best future talent as well. The event takes place in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (73 South Fullerton Avenue) in Montclair from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Collaboration with Full Circle Productions Presented by Zoellner Center for the Arts

(BETHLEHEM, PA) -- The Zoellner Center for the Arts will showcase a groundbreaking collaboration of two legendary dance troupe: Full Circle Productions headed by renowned hip-hop master choreographers Kwikstep and Rokafella, and the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, led by choreographer Nai-Ni Chen. In the midst of the pandemic, the choreographers...
THEATER & DANCE
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC's Annual Spotlight Gala @ Home To Take Place October 2nd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- A galaxy of singing stars, including Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara, jazz vocalist Bobby McFerrin, jazz vocal group Manhattan Transfer, a cappella ensembles Take 6 and Naturally 7 and modern-day doo wop masters Under the Streetlamp will appear during an exhilarating night of performances that celebrate the power of vocal music, at NJPAC’s annual Spotlight Gala @ Home on October 2.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark Arts Celebrates Its 20th Annual Arts Festival With Twitter-Inspired Dionne Warwick Exhibit

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Arts will celebrate its 20th Newark Arts Festival this fall with a headline exhibit honoring legendary entertainer and New Jersey native Dionne Warwick. Dionne Warwick: Queen of Twitter is sponsored by Audible, in partnership with the GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center. The exhibit will debut on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6:00pm-9:00pm in a pop-up gallery at the Hahne & Co. Bldg. on Broad Street. The exhibit will run until October 29, 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

280
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy