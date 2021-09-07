Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs in Weehawken on Friday
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs and closes their season at Summer Concerts on the Hudson on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:00pm. The performance will take place at Lincoln Harbour Park, located just north of the Chart House restaurant, directly on the west bank of the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. The concert is weather permitting. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and come join this joyous event.www.newjerseystage.com
