Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs in Weehawken on Friday

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Integrated dance, an art form that brings together dancers with and without disabilities, powerfully challenges the way disability is presented and perceived in public culture and in the arts. Professor Gili Hammer, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will explore the Israeli aspects of this art form, which defy national, religious, and social boundaries while expanding public awareness of multiculturalism. Yet, they also reveal a hierarchy between veterans who are disabled as a result of military service in the Israeli Defense Forces and others with disabilities.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO